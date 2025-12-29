Congress has split into two; it's Priyanka versus Rahul camps now: BJP

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The BJP on Monday alleged that the Congress has split into two with one being the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's camp and the other that of her brother Rahul Gandhi, and the clamour within the main opposition party to replace Gandhi with "anyone" is gaining "strength".

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress to the BJP's claim.

The BJP had recently alleged that Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, speaks against India and defames the country on foreign soil because he is "rattled" by the fact that his party colleagues and even family members are showing "no confidence" in him.

"The Congress has split into two parts. Earlier, we used to see this in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Telangana. But now, there is a split at the national level," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told PTI Videos.

"It's now Rahul's Congress versus Priyanka's Congress," he said, launching a fresh attack on the grand old party.

Poonawalla alleged that the split in the Congress has come out in the open after senior party leader Digvijaya Singh praised the BJP and the RSS.

"Earlier, people from Priyanka Congress like Imran Masood, Robert Vadra and others were attacking Rahul Gandhi. After Digvijaya Singh's statement, which is a direct attack on Rahul, the Congress has now gone into more 'tukde-tukde' mode," he said.

"Congress leaders like Manickam Tagore and Revanth Reddy, who are part of the Rahul Gandhi camp, are attacking Digvijaya Singh. They are also attacking and abusing the RSS, and praising Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," the BJP spokesperson added.

On the other hand, Poonawalla alleged, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid came in Singh's support, saying that "Digvijaya Singh is hundred per cent right".

"So it is clear as daylight that there is no mission and vision in the Congress. It is only confusion and division in the party," he said, adding, "The Congress has split into two today. Revenath Reddy and others are in the Rahul camp while Digvijaya Singh, Salman Khurshid and others are in the Priyanka camp." Poonawalla alleged that there is a "huge lobby" in the Congress which does not take Rahul Gandhi "seriously".

"They are saying 'Rahul hatao, Priyanka lao; kisi ko bhi lao aur Congress bachao (remove Rahul Gandhi, bring Priyanka Gandhi in his place; bring anyone but save the Congress)'," the BJP spokesperson said.

"This movement is gaining strength," he added.

In a post on X last Saturday, Digvijaya Singh lauded the organisational power of RSS-BJP as he shared Narendra Modi's old picture and said how a grassroots worker went on to become the chief minister and prime minister by sitting at the feet of their leaders.

The senior Congress leader, however, backtracked later, saying he only talked about the organisation and its strength, and not the BJP or the RSS, as he was staunchly against the two.

Asked about Singh's remarks, Khurshid told reporters on Sunday, "We have a lot in the Congress, and others should learn from the Congress instead. We certainly don't need to learn from the RSS as we oppose that ideology." PTI PK PK KSS KSS