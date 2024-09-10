Congress heading for defeat in Haryana polls, says Khattar

Chandigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday claimed the Congress is heading for a defeat in the October 5 Haryana polls and the BJP will form the government for a third time.

The BJP will form the government for a third time in the state under the leadership of Nayab Singh Saini, Khattar told reporters on the sidelines of filing of nomination papers by Chief Minister Saini, who is contesting from the Ladwa seat in the Kurukshetra district.

Replying to a question, he said voters have made up their mind to elect the BJP government in the state.

When asked that the Congress and AAP could not stitch an alliance for the Assembly polls, Khattar said "they do not have any system".

In these parties, one leader says an alliance will be forged and another says there will be no alliance, he said.

"They do not have anything to offer. Their shops are empty," he said while taking a dig at both the Congress and AAP.

On being asked to comment on Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh's statement that people wanted him to become the chief minister, Khattar said if anybody wants to claim, one can do so.

Replying to a reporter's question Inderjit had on Monday said that it was not his wish, but that of the public that he becomes the chief minister. "Even today, people wish that I (Rao) should become CM," he had said.

Khattar said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already announced from the stage that the election will be fought under the leadership of Nayab Saini.

To a question on the BJP facing rebellion on a few seats after the party had announced its first list of candidates on September 4, Khattar said there may be more than one claimants for a ticket from a seat. There can be some resentment if an aspirant does not get a party ticket and it happens in every election, he added. PTI SUN MNK MNK