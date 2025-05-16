Congress high command, CM Siddaramaiah to decide on cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka: Minister

Bengaluru: Amid reports of pressure for a cabinet reshuffle within the ruling Congress in Karnataka, state Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said the party high command and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will decide on it. The Siddaramaiah-led government completes two years in office on May 20.

"I don't know about it, and I would not like to comment on it. There may be aspirants, as we have 138 Congress MLAs, and among them, only a few can become ministers. The high command and the chief minister will decide on it," Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question on the cabinet reshuffle, amid demands within the Congress for sitting ministers to make way for others.

There has also been a demand from a section of MLAs, who are ministerial aspirants, to be inducted into the cabinet. Some have even openly expressed their wish to become ministers.

The state cabinet has not been reshuffled since the formation of the government in May 2023.

Responding to a question on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sending several bills, including two—The Karnataka Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2024 and The Karnataka Souharda Sahakari (Amendment) Bill 2024—recently to the President, despite a Supreme Court ruling, Parameshwara said, "Let's see what the law has to say in the days ahead."

Pointing out that President Droupadi Murmu has posed 14 crucial questions to the Supreme Court regarding its April 8 verdict that fixed timelines for governors and the President to act on bills passed by state assemblies, he said, "Looking at the developments that will take place, the state government may take a decision."

Responding to a survey ranking Bengaluru as a "safe city," Parameshwara said he has been saying this from the beginning, while the opposition has been constantly alleging that the law and order situation has deteriorated.

"While making allegations, one has to do a comparison with the situation in other cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad. I have been maintaining that the law and order situation is fine," he said.

A comparative study has been done, according to which, among all the metropolitan cities, Bengaluru has emerged as the safest, he further said.

"They have used certain parameters for the survey. We have utilised about Rs 657 crore of the Centre's Nirbhaya funds for women’s safety and have taken measures. These things seem to have been reflected in the survey," he added.

According to reports, Bengaluru has been ranked the safest city in the country, as per a recent survey by the University of Hyderabad.