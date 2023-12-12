Congress high command has asked Punjab unit to fight on all 13 Lok Sabha seats: Warring

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) The Congress high command has asked the state unit to gear up to fight all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, state unit president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said on Tuesday.

He further said he has not received any indication from the party's high command about fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with any party.

Warring also said the party will welcome slain singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh if he expresses interest in contesting the elections next year.

Replying to a question on contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, he said, “Till now, there is a message from the party high command that you make preparations for contesting all 13 seats.” The party leadership has asked for details about those who can contest elections while considering caste combinations and representation to all castes, he said.

“I want to say that the high command which means (Congress president Mallikarjun) Kharge sahib, if any message comes then it will come to me being the PPCC president. Such a message that you fight elections jointly or enter any alliance has not been given till now,” Warring said.

“If the high command gives any indication, then I will disclose it. …ultimately whatever the high command says that will happen,” he said.

Warring's statement assumes significance as several constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc have been increasingly pressing for a fast decision on seat sharing in different states so that candidates have sufficient time for campaigning and gauging the situation on the ground.

The Punjab Congress leaders had already voiced strong reservations against any alliance with the AAP in the state for the next general elections.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had recently said that their party would win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Meanwhile, replying to a question whether Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has expressed any interest in fighting next year's general elections, Warring said he has not expressed any interest.

“If he expresses interest or if he wants, then Balkaur Singh will be most welcome. We do not have anything better than this. We will ask Balkaur Singh ji. If the family wants (to contest polls), it will be the family's decision,” said Warring.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 last year.

Moosewala had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Mansa seat on the Congress ticket. PTI CHS VSD NB NB