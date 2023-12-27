Congress high-command meets Himachal unit leaders, discusses Lok Sabha polls strategy

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Congress top brass on Wednesday held a meeting with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other leaders from the party's state unit to discuss its strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former chief Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders were present at the meeting.

The Congress high-command has been holding deliberations with party leaders from different states as the opposition INDIA bloc focuses on finalising seat-sharing agreements months before the general elections.

"There are four (Lok Sabha) seats in Himachal Pradesh and the Congress is strong on all four," Sukhu told reporters after the meeting.

In a post on X, Kharge said the meeting with senior Congress leaders from Himachal Pradesh was held in the context of preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

Mentioning the heavy rain and flash floods in the state during the monsoon, Kharge said, "Our Himachal government, despite the terrible natural tragedy, is working in public interest with full dedication." "Despite our repeated requests to the Modi government at the Centre to declare the heavy rain and landslides in Himachal Pradesh as a national disaster and provide appropriate funds, the central government and the BJP Lok Sabha MPs showed no interest in providing compensation for Himachal Pradesh," he added.

The Congress has mobilised all resources to help the people. The party is committed to a bright future for Himachal, Kharge further said.

The BJP holds three of the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh while the Congress has one. PTI AO SZM