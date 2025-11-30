Congress highlighted only one family, ignored Sardar Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose: Venkaiah

Vadodara, Nov 30 (PTI) Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday that past Congress governments focused on one family and named many institutions after its members, while overlooking leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Subhas Chandra Bose.

He also urged people of all religions and castes to stay united, especially now that India is the world's fastest-growing economy.

Naidu participated in the Sardar @150 Unity March in Vadodara, Gujarat. The foot march started from Patel's ancestral village, Karamsad, on November 26 to commemorate his 150th birth anniversary. The march will culminate at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Narmada district, on December 5.

In a veiled jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Vice President Naidu recalled how he had echoed an "American leader's India a dead economy" remark.

However, the very next day, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that India is the fastest-growing economy in the world, Naidu said.

"India has become the fastest-growing economy in the world. At the same time, there should be unity in the country. Therefore, taking inspiration from Ekta Yatra, the path shown by Sardar Patel - nation first, party next, self last- we all should work keeping these principles in mind, irrespective of caste, creed, religion and region. India is one," he said.

Naidu further said that during the Congress rule, only one family was highlighted, whereas the lives of leaders like Sardar Patel and Subhas Chandra Bose were never discussed.

"The Statue of Unity is a national pride. This is a remarkable feat, for which I heartily congratulate PM Narendra Modi. During the Congress era, they wrote extensively about one family, and most institutions were named after that family's members. They were self-serving," he added.

He said Kevadia, where the world's tallest Statue of Unity is located, has become a historical site.

"Privileged to participate in The Sardar @ 150 Unity March today at Vadodara, marking the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Ekta March, highlighting the theme of "Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat", is a glowing tribute to the unifier of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dedication to national integration, sovereignty & self-reliance.

"This historic march, from Karamsad to Kevadia, marks a momentous hour of awakening of nationalism, especially among the youth of the nation," Naidu stated on X.

Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Annpurna Devi also participated in the march.

"The message of this padyatra (foot march) is being spread in every corner of the country for national unity and a self-reliant India. The final leg of this yatra, the Rashtriya Ekta Yatra, began in Sardar Saheb's ancestral village, Karamsad. On the fifth day, we crossed Vadodara and reached the final leg. This journey is not just a footmarch but has become a journey of life, a journey of ideas," he said.

Mandaviya said that one-day marches were organised in more than 750 districts and over 1,500 villages across the country.

"A large number of people joined this padyatra. This gives the message of unity, building a self-reliant India, and of a developed India under Modi. The message of the yatra will strengthen the unity of the country, build a self-reliant India, and take India towards a developed India," Mandaviya added.