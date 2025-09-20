Congress hints at alliance with ‘like-minded’ parties for Goa ZP polls

Panaji, Sep 20 (PTI) The Congress is open to exploring an understanding with “like-minded” parties for the upcoming Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa to ensure that opposition votes are not divided, Assembly Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Alemao said the Congress has footprints across the coastal state, but its priority is to safeguard Goa’s interests.

“We are here to make sure that we don’t divide ourselves. We have a presence in all 40 constituencies. But we will take the call to ensure we don't divide the Opposition. We want Goa to be saved,” said the Congress leader.

The Congress is open to exploring an understanding with “like-minded” parties, he said.

He claimed that the ruling BJP would attempt to split the Opposition ahead of the polls.

“People are watching us. Our agenda is not to divide ourselves. Whatever is in the interest of the Congress, the party will take a call,” Alemao added.

Goa has 50 Zilla Panchayat constituencies, and the elections are scheduled later this year. PTI RPS NR