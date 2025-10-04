Congress hits back at BJP for attacking Rahul Gandhi, accuses it of hypocrisy

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday hit back at the BJP, accusing it of hypocrisy for attacking Rahul Gandhi, who "exposed the misrule, corruption and undemocratic character" of the party in power.

The Congress' counter came a day after the BJP mounted a blistering attack on Gandhi, whom it accused of becoming the "flag-bearer of anti-India forces" for pushing their agenda in the country, and called upon people to be wary of him.

In a post on X, AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said, "The BJP's habit is to blame the Congress for its own failures, bringing us international shame. Whether it is said in Colombia or Kanpur, the reality remains the same - India's government has failed to harness the vast potential of our economy and is undoing our demographic dividend." Venugopal claimed, "Our democratic system being hijacked is a matter that has brought us disrepute across the world, courtesy the BJP itself.

"It is a stale, hackneyed and misdirected tactic by the BJP ecosystem to attack Rahul ji for speaking plainly. It would serve them better if they paid close attention to his statements and acted to rectify the glaring flaws he has been highlighting since 2014," he said.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits abroad, he claimed that Modi had been attacking the Congress in his speeches there, and thus "insulted" India and its people.

"Let us not forget, before he became the PM and for many years after, Narendra Modi used his foreign visits to not only attack the Congress, but insult India and its people.

"It is therefore plain hypocrisy for the BJP to now question Rahul ji for merely exposing the misrule, corruption and undemocratic character of the BJP," Venugopal claimed.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed Gandhi over his latest remarks at a seminar in Colombia and alleged it has now become clear that the Congress, under the control of the Nehru-Gandhi family for more than 100 years, is falling into the clutches of "anti-India" forces.

Referring to the Congress leader's remarks at an event held at a university in Colombia on Thursday, Trivedi said, "He said there are 16-17 languages (in India). You will now see that he will try to create a conflict over the issue of languages. Attempts have already been made in the past to create a north-south conflict (in the country)." He alleged that Gandhi had become "jhanda bardar" (flag-bearer) of "anti-India forces" and appealed to the people to be wary of him and the Nehru-Gandhi family.

"Today it seems that having a leader of the opposition like him is like a thorn in the heart of Indian democracy," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said.

"Those in the Congress who are aware of the party falling into the clutches of dangerous foreign forces are committing treason. I appeal to those who are not aware of this to show due diligence and stop such leaders," he added. PTI SKC MNK MNK