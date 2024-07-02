Congress hits back at PM Modi, says people told his govt in polls 'tumse na ho payega'

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his scathing criticism of the party during his address in the Lok Sabha, saying that he mentioned "tumse na ho payega" in his speech when 140 crore Indians had told his government the same thing in the just-concluded general election.

Prime Minister Modi mounted a stinging counterattack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as he mocked him as "balak buddhi" (childish mind), accusing him of linking Hindus with violence and making false claims in Lok Sabha. Modi also sought stringent action against Gandhi to protect parliamentary democracy.

Replying to nearly 18-hour long discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lower House, Modi said the Congress and its "ecosystem" are working day and night to impress upon people that the BJP-led NDA has been defeated in the elections despite voters handing his government a historic third-term for stability and continuity.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Modi for calling the party "parasite" and claimed that the prime minister had used the term for farmers as well in 2021.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "The way you mentioned 'Tumse Na Ho Payega' in your speech of two hours and twenty four minutes, 140 crore Indians had have said the same thing to your government in this election. The farmers who provide food to us voted against your false promises of 'doubling their income' and said - 'Tumse na ho payega (You are not up to it)'," he said.

Crores of youth wandering from door to door voted against the BJP's claims of providing "two crore jobs annually" and said "tumse na ho payega", Kharge said.

"The Dalits, Adivasis, backward, minority and poor sections of this country voted against your slogan of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' and said 'tumse na ho payega'," Kharge said.

He further said every victimised woman in the country, troubled by the constant violence, oppression and character assassination, while voting against the 'Beti Bachao' advertising slogan, said "tumse na ho payega".

"Every member of every lower and middle class family in the country voted against your slogan of 'good days' and said 'tumse na ho payega'," Kharge said.

Millions of harassed and devastated small traders voted against the BJP's USD5 trillion economy kite-flying and said "tumse na ho payega", he said.

"Modi ji, you have insulted the mandate. Understand the sentiments of the people, give up dictatorship!" the Congress president said.

In his address during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Modi said, "A person with a child's mind doesn't know what to say and how to behave... he (Rahul Gandhi) sometimes winks inside the Lok Sabha... the country now knows him well. The entire country is now telling him -- tumse na ho payega (you are not up to it)." In another post in Hindi, Kharge said the PM called the Congress a "parasite" but on February 8, 2021, he used the same word in Parliament to refer to the farmers who feed the entire country.

"You insulted the year-long struggle of the farmers for their rights. In front of that, your dictatorial government had to bow down and withdraw the three anti-farmer black laws.

"Today you have used the same word for the Congress party. This is not an abuse for the Congress party. It is a matter of pride for us to sacrifice our lives for nation building along with the farmers," Kharge said.

Many Congress leaders have made countless sacrifices for this country, he said.

"Our leaders have built this country with their blood and sweat," Kharge added.

"We are proud and honoured that our forces, displaying indomitable courage and valour, defeated Pakistan in 1947, 1965, 1971 and China in the Nathu La and Cho La wars in 1967," he said.

He hit out at Modi for making "false and baseless" allegations against the Congress of lowering the morale of the Army.

The Congress is and will remain with the farmers and soldiers of this country, Kharge said, adding that "you cannot shake the strong legacy of this country with your dictatorship".

The Congress has drafted the Constitution of the country along with highly respected great personalities including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Sardar Patel, Kharge said.

"To save the values ​​of democracy in this country, the Congress Party is ready to face every abuse from the BJP. The decency of our leaders and their respect for the Constitution and institutions should not be construed as our weakness. The lesson of truth and non-violence shown by Gandhiji runs in our veins," Kharge said. PTI ASK ASK KSS KSS