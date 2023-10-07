Congress holding region-wise meetings to strengthen party organisation in Maharashtra: Patole

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday said region-wise meetings will be held to strengthen the party organisation in various regions of the state.

Targeting the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP combine, he said it was unfortunate that discussions are on about who will be the chief minister when the state is facing challenges including the death of several patients at various government hospitals and other issues.

Patole was speaking to reporters in Navi Mumbai after attending a coordination meeting of office-bearers from all districts of the coastal Konkan region.

"A large section of society in Maharashtra believes in the Congress party. Looking at the current political situation in the country, there is a feeling among the people that Congress is the only party that can take everyone along," he said.

Patole said region-wise meetings are being held to take Congress's ideology to the last person and to review its organizational structure at the block, mandal and village levels.

The Congress leader said important decisions were taken at the AICC's Udaipur camp.

"The implementation of these decisions includes reviewing the current situation of the divisional committees, booth leaders, village committees, (filling up) vacant organizational positions in the district, besides updating voters' rolls in view of the upcoming elections," he added.

He said an emphasis is being laid on strengthening the Congress organization by holding coordination meetings like the one held on Saturday in western and northern regions of the state, Marathwada, and Vidarbha.

The Congress, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar), is not interested in who will be the chief minister of the state, Patole added.

"People are dying daily in government hospitals due to the lack of medical facilities. Farmers are in distress. Some parts of the state are experiencing hailstorms while others are facing severe drought, and yet the government hasn't declared a drought," he alleged.

He alleged unemployment and inflation have gone up.

"The BJP has made people's life difficult. It's unfortunate for Maharashtra that at a time when the state is facing such challenges, discussions are happening about who will be the chief Minister or who will be a minister," Patole said.

He was obliquely referring to the alleged discomfort in the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP (Ajit Pawar) alliance amid recurrent rumours about the political future of chief minister Eknath Shinde in view of the disqualification proceedings against Shiv Sena MLAs. PTI MR NSK