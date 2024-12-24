Congress holds Ambedkar Samman March in Jammu, seeks apology from Shah

Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) The Congress held an Ambedkar Samman March in Jammu city on Tuesday to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on the chief architect of the Constitution, and reiterated its demand for an apology.

The march is part of a nationwide protest to demand accountability from the home minister.

The Congress launched a weeklong campaign against Shah, alleging that he insulted Ambedkar with his remarks while participating in a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha last week.

Led by the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir working president Raman Bhalla, scores of workers, former ministers, ex-legislators and senior leaders marched from Ambedkar Chowk.

Slogans against the BJP and Shah, and hailing Ambedkar, reverberated in the rally, which culminated at the divisional commissioner's office.

Congress leaders submitted a memorandum demanding respect and dignity for Ambedkar.

"The agitation has now reached the 'sadak' from Sansad. We will continue to hold marches to ensure justice for the architect of the Constitution. We will not tolerate any insult to Ambedkar," Bhalla told reporters.

The Congress demands Shah's resignation and a public apology for his remarks, he said. PTI AB SZM SZM