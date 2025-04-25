Congress holds candlelight march in Shimla to protest against Pahalgam attack

Shimla, Apr 25 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday organised a candle light march to the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 people, according to a statement.

Congress leaders paid heartfelt tributes to the victims and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families, a statement issued here said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in-charge of State Congress Party Affairs and Rajya Sabha MP Rajni Patil, HPCC president Pratibha Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, cabinet ministers including Dhani Ram Shandil, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Jagat Singh Negi, Rohit Thakur and Anirudh Singh and other Congress leaders participated in the march.

The chief minister said that any type of cowardly act won't be tolerated as it happened in Pahalgam. The Congress Party stands united with the Union government in the fight against terrorism.

"We wow to eliminate those external forces who try to disturb the peace and pose threat to the security of the nation" he said. The Congress leaders including former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi laid their lives for the unity and integrity of the nation.

The killing of over 26 tourists in Pahalgam was yet another brutal attack on the integrity, security and sovereignty of India and the congress party stands with the bereaved family members, he added. PTI BPL HIG HIG