Congress holds demonstration in Tripura alleging Constitution under threat

Agartala, Apr 29 (PTI) Alleging that the Constitution is in danger under the BJP-led government at the Centre, the opposition Congress held a demonstration in Agartala on Tuesday.

Addressing the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally, state Congress president Asish Kumar Saha claimed democracy is at stake under the BJP rule.

"The government is trying to snatch the rights guaranteed by the Constitution. Communal harmony is also facing difficult times. However, the Congress stands tall as the protector of the constitutional values," he said.

Saha alleged that the Waqf (Amendment) Act was passed in the Parliament in an "undemocratic way".

"They are trying to occupy properties owned by a certain religion. The Congress will continue to galvanise people's support against the Act," he said.

Saha alleged that agencies such as the CBI and ED have become "frontal organisations" of the BJP and the RSS.

"These central agencies are harassing leaders of opposition parties. This is nothing short of a dictatorship. We vehemently condemn the ED's role in the National Herald case," he said.

Earlier in the day, thousands of Congress workers engaged in a scuffle with the police when they attempted to enter the Income Tax office here. PTI PS SOM