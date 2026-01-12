Congress holds dharna on MGNREGA issue in Jammu, says will not allow its dilution

Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) The Congress held a sit-in dharna in Jammu under the banners of 'MGNREGA Bachao' and 'Humari Riyasat, Humara Haq', asserting that it will not allow any dilution of the rural employment scheme or compromise the rights of Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest, organised as per the directions of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Sunday, was led by Pradesh Congress Committee working president and former minister Raman Bhalla and former minister Yogesh Sawhney.

Addressing the gathering, Bhalla alleged that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), meant to provide work and economic security to the poorest sections, is being systematically weakened.

"MGNREGA Bachao and Humari Riyasat, Humara Haq (our rule, our right) is a fight for people' livelihood and constitutional rights. The Congress will not allow dilution of MGNREGA or compromise on Jammu and Kashmir' rights," he told reporters here.

"Delays in wage payments, reduction in workdays and a lack of transparency have severely affected rural households," he said, adding that the party would intensify its agitation until the government restores the scheme in its original spirit and ensures timely payments and adequate employment.

Bhalla also said the Congress is committed to safeguarding constitutional rights and opposed any attempt to centralise powers at the cost of states and Union territories.

He claimed that the denial of full rights to Jammu and Kashmir has led to widespread resentment and said the party would continue mass movements to mobilise public opinion against what he termed "anti-people policies".

Sawhney said the Humari Riyasat, Humara Haq campaign is a struggle for constitutional rights and democratic dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Alleging erosion of federal principles, he said the Congress would take the movement to every section of society through peaceful democratic protests. PTI AB PRK PRK