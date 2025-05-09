Congress holds ‘Jai Hind Tiranga Yatra’ in Bengaluru in support of armed forces

Bengaluru, May 9 (PTI) A large crowd gathered at KR Circle in Bengaluru on Friday as the ruling Congress in Karnataka organised the ‘Jai Hind Tiranga Yatra’ to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces that carried out Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian tricolour fluttered at the venue amid loud chants of ‘Jai Hind-Jai Bharat-Jai Tiranga’, ‘Bharat Zindabad’ (Long Live India), ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ (Victory to India), and ‘Our soldiers are our pride’.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar, and several senior ministers participated in the march, which began at KR Circle and concluded at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Shivakumar said the event was organised to express solidarity with the soldiers guarding India’s borders.

The Congress state president appealed to the public to join the march wholeheartedly as a mark of respect for the defence forces.

Speaking to reporters later, Shivakumar said the Congress organised the ‘Jai Hind Tiranga Yatra’, and people from all walks of life—including students, government employees, and members of various organisations and institutions—were invited to take part.

"Soldiers are our national pride. We want to salute them. We stand in solidarity with them to convey that the entire country is behind them," he said, expressing happiness over the huge turnout despite the short notice.