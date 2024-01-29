Congress holds Marathwada division meet; Chennithala, Patole attack BJP

Latur, Jan 29 (PTI) The BJP-led Union government has failed on all fronts, which has led to strong resentment among people, the Congress' Maharashtra in charge Ramesh Chennithala said here on Monday.

He was speaking after taking part in the Marathwada divisional meeting of the Congress, which was also attended by state unit chief Nana Patole.

"Citizens are in distress due to price rise and unemployment. A conflict between various castes is being created. People are being misled in the name of religion. It is to tell people the truth that Rahul Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," he said.

"Since the yatra is getting tremendous response, the ruling party is trying to weaken the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc. Therefore, it is necessary for Congress workers to be united to remove this government," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Patole said he had come to Marathwada, the birthplace of former chief minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh, to seek inspiration to win the upcoming general elections.

"I learnt politics and social work from Vilasrao Deshmukh. Just like Vidarbha, farmer suicides are taking place in Marathwada, for which the Bharatiya Janata Party is responsible," he said.

To win elections, the BJP is resorting to politics of caste and religion, former CM Ashk Chavan said and slammed the ruling party for taking credit for the construction of the Ram Temple.

"It was built after a court verdict. Lord Ram belongs to all of us," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM