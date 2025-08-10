Congress holds march in Puri seeking justice for girl who died of burn injuries

Bhubaneswar, Aug 10 (PTI) The opposition Congress held a march in Odisha's Puri district on Sunday, demanding "justice" for the girl who succumbed to burn injuries last month.

The 'Nari Naya Yatra', led by state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das, started at Bayabar village and culminated in Nimapara, where a public meeting was held.

Das alleged that the culprits were allowed to go scot-free even as the girl's mother had mentioned in the FIR that three people set her on fire.

"The BJP government was shielding the accused persons. Police should do their duty and nab the culprits who set the girl on fire," he said.

The girl's family had earlier alleged that she was set on fire by three miscreants on July 19. Following her death on August 2, police claimed that no one else was involved in her death.

Later, her father also issued a video statement, supporting the police's claim, stating that she ended her life due to emotional distress.

On August 8, the Congress staged a dharna near the DGP office in Cuttack, demanding action over rising cases of crimes against women.

Das said a similar march will also be held in Balasore on August 14, demanding justice for the student who allegedly set herself on fire following inaction over her sexual harassment complaint against a professor.

He urged women, students, and the youth to join the programme in large numbers.

The march will start near the Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, he said.

The 20-year-old student died while undergoing treatment at AIIM-Bhubaneswar on July 14. PTI AAM AAM SOM