Congress holds meeting to discuss ways to alleviate pain of people in Manipur

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Congress held a meeting with leaders of the party's Manipur unit on Monday to discuss ways to alleviate the pain of the people in the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal took part in the meeting.

In a post on X, Kharge said: "This time Manipur voted for compassion, peace and harmony. PM Modi's abject apathy towards the people of Manipur was resoundingly rejected. BJP state govt is complicit in failing to prevent violence, even as tens of thousands of people still suffer the unending circle of turmoil." "We met @INCManipur leaders and discussed ways to alleviate their pain," he added.

In a post on the microblogging platform, Manipur Congress chief Keishem Meghchandra said: "Our party high command has shown its commitment and stand for the people of Manipur. The party has given time to both our MPs to speak in Lok Sabha for Manipur." PTI SKC RC