Congress holds protest in Bundi against BJP leaders' remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Bundi, Sep 21 (PTI) A large number of Congress workers held demonstrations here on Saturday against "objectionable" remarks made by some NDA leaders against party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Protesters who gathered outside the collectorate here crossed barricades to enter the collectorate as police used mild force to disrupt them.

Congress leaders have been protesting against "indecent" remarks by BJP leaders, including Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, across the country. The party has also filed a police complaint previously, alleging that the remarks were aimed at jeopardising Gandhi's security and disturbing peace in view of the ongoing and upcoming Assembly polls.

In its complaint submitted to the police in Delhi, the Congress has cited the remarks of BJP leaders Bittu, Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Raghuraj Singh as well as those of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad.

Former Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna, who was part of the protest in Bundi, said the BJP government was resolving any of the people's real issues and was trying to divert their attention.

Ministers and leaders of the BJP are spoiling the atmosphere by making these indecent statements, he said.

Bundi MLA Harimohan Sharma and Keshoraipatan MLA CL Premi also participated in the protest and condemned the "objectionable" statements on Rahul Gandhi PTI CORR SKY SKY