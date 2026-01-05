Congress holds protest march in Jharkhand over renaming of MGNREGA

Ranchi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Jharkhand Congress on Monday took out a march in Ranchi to protest the implementation of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) Act, or VB-G RAM G, which replaced the MGNREGA enacted by the grand old party in 2005.

While the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNRGA) seeks to provide work for 100 days, the new law enacted by the NDA does the same for 125 days in a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work..

The march, ‘Save MGNREGA Grand Campaign Rally’, started from Bapu Vatika in Morhabadi and concluded at the Lok Bhavan.

Along with prominent Congress leaders, thousands of workers participated in the march.

The workers carried placards bearing slogans such as: “The claim of 125 days is misleading; Delhi's claim is a drama,” “The right to work and self-respect has been taken away from the poor; and “Save MGNREGA, save villages, save the last hope of the poor.” Jharkhand Congress state in-charge K Raju said the party will take this struggle to every panchayat in the state and talk to every MGNREGA worker there.

"We will tell them that the rights they had under MGNREGA, such as minimum wage allowance, the right to get work and income security, have now been snatched away by the new law,” he said.

Raju further said that besides this, gram panchayats also had the right under MGNREGA to decide what works should be carried out.

Destroying all these rights and even removing Gandhi ji’s name, a new law called the (VB-G-RAM-G) law has been brought in, in which there is no guarantee. PTI RPS NN