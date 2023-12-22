Congress holds protests across Himachal Pradesh against suspension of oppn MPs from Parliament

Shimla (HP), Dec 22 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Friday staged protests against the BJP-led central government across district headquarters of the state for suspending 146 opposition MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Several party leaders, office-bearers and a large number of workers participated in these protests that were led by the respective district presidents.

As many as 146 opposition MPs – 100 from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha – were suspended during the winter session of Parliament for unruly behaviour and carrying placards.

The opposition had been demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement on the December 13 Parliament security breach.

The Congress' Shimla (Urban) president Jitendra Chaudhary said the way opposition members have been suspended from the two Houses of Parliament is tantamount to murder of democracy.

"MPs were thrown out of the House to avoid questions from the opposition. Every MP has a right to question the government inside the House but the BJP is violating this right, which is a matter of great concern," said Chaudhary.

Today, the Congress is protesting against this dictatorship across India so that the people of the country know what the real face of the BJP is.

State Mahila Congress president Jainab Chandel said the opposition INDIA bloc is united against the BJP's anti-people policies and dictatorship. PTI COR BPL DIV DIV