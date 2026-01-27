Congress holds protests across Kerala over Sabarimala gold loss

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday held protest marches to District Collectorates across the state on various issues, especially the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

In the state capital, the Congress held a protest outside the Secretariat where Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan termed as "utter nonsense" the recent accusations by Ministers V Sivankutty and M B Rajesh against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss issue.

Similar remarks were made by other leaders who spoke at the protest venue.

In the protest marches held in other parts of the state, like Kochi, party leaders and workers sang the 'pottiye kettiye' parody song.

In Idukki, amid the push-and-pull with the police personnel deployed to block the protest march, the District Congress Committee (DCC) president C P Mathew fell down and suffered injuries to the head, party sources said.

He is currently undergoing treatment for it, they said.

The protestors also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan.

They also demanded a proper probe into the Sabarimala gold loss case.

The Sabarimala gold loss cases pertain to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames at the temple.

The SIT probing the matter has so far arrested 12 individuals, including Bengaluru-based businessman Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the case and two former presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board. PTI HMP KH