Congress holds Tricolour March in Dehradun to express solidarity with armed forces

Dehradun, May 9 (PTI) The Congress' Uttarakhand unit held a Tiranga Yatra to express solidarity with the armed forces and the Centre's actions against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

The entire country stands firmly behind the Indian Army, said Pradesh Congress Committee president Karan Mahara, who led the Tiranga Yatra (Tricolour March) from the party's state headquarters at Rajpur Road to Darshan Lal Chawk.

The march concluded with Mahara and other Congress leaders garlanding a statue of BR Ambedkar.

Mahara pledged to stand firmly with the country's unity and integrity, central government and the Indian Armed Forces.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi announced on day one that the entire party was standing firmly with the central government and the armed forces, keeping aside all differences in this matter of national security, he said.

Pradesh Congress Committee Congress co-incharge Surendra Sharma said the Indian Army exercised restraint while taking revenge for the Pahalgam terror attack.

"India targeted only terrorist hideouts while staying within its airspace. But Pakistan showed audacity, to which India gave a befitting reply," he said.

Former Pradesh Congress Committee president Pritam Singh said Pakistan had to pay a heavy price every time it challenged India.

In 1971, it was split into two but it is not relenting. So, this time, it will have to pay a price for its misdeeds by being completely destroyed, he added.

Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice-president (organisation and administration) Suryakant Dhasmana said every worker of the party's Uttarakhand unit was ready to support the government, army and the administration in every crisis and any emergency situation.