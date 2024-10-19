Congress holds 'upwas' protest over rise in crimes against women, girls in MP

Bhopal, Oct 19 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress held a day-long hunger strike on Saturday to protest against what it claimed was rise in crimes against women and girls in the BJP-ruled state.

Among those who took part in the 'upwas' (fasting) protest at Roshanpura Square here were former chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath as well as state unit president Jitu Patwari and leader of opposition in the assembly Umang Singhar.

"Newspapers are reporting about crimes against women and girls every day. We have given a memorandum but the state government has shown apathy towards controlling such crimes. They (BJP) have got a huge mandate but they have forgotten to protect women, girls etc," said Patwari.

"There is a crime reported against women in the state every 17 minutes. Drug peddling has also increased due to the apathetic attitude of the Mohan Yadav government," he claimed.

In a statement, former CM Nath said Madhya Pradesh has become unsafe for girls and women, adding that as per the National Crime Records Bureau, the state is at third place in rape cases.

"The BJP government's insensitivity can be gauged from the fact that the post of state women commission chief has been lying vacant since the past four years. The protection of girls and women should be the first priority of any government," Nath said.

The state Congress had launched the 'Beti Bachao' campaign on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Among those who took part in Saturday's protest were AICC general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh Jitendra Singh, former MP Meenakshi Natrajan and former minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho. PTI ADU BNM