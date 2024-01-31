Congress ideology has been to strengthen India's democracy, says Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jan 31 (PTI) The Congress' ideology since India's independence has been to unite the nation, respect all religions alike and strengthen the roots of democracy, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

Presiding over the state executive meeting of the Youth Congress, Sukhu said the Congress is the only party whose two prime ministers made the "supreme sacrifice" for the nation's unity and integrity.

India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru envisioned a self-reliant and modern India after independence. Rajiv Gandhi ushered in the Information Technology (IT) revolution and introduced 33 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions, Sukhu said, according to a statement.

The state government is working hard to make Himachal self-reliant and India's most prosperous state, Sukhu said and provided details of the welfare schemes launched by his government during its one-year tenure.

He also released posters for the Youth Congress' door-to-door campaign.

Krishna Allavaru, the Youth Congress' Himachal Pradesh in-charge, lashed out at the BJP-led Centre, saying it has adopted the modus operandi of misusing agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax to politically crush its rivals and toppling governments.

Alleging rigging in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, he claimed that the "power hungry" BJP will use these tactics to retain power in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP is expert in speaking lies and spreading propaganda, Allavaru alleged.

The public will decide its fate in the Lok Sabha elections and there is no need to be afraid of the BJP's bullying politics, he said and exhorted the party workers to gear up for the next 100 days to save the spirit of democracy.

A campaign to connect five workers in each booth has been launched and skits are being performed on the demerits of the Agniveer scheme in Kangra, Mandi and Hamirpur parliamentary constituencies, Youth Congress office-bearers said. PTI BPL SZM