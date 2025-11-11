Congress ideology will bring better days for Maharashtra: MPCC president Sapkal

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) The Congress ideology and its leader Rahul Gandhi's consistent efforts to raise pro-people issues have strengthened common citizens' faith in the party and the outfit will once again see better days in Maharashtra, MPCC president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Tuesday.

He highlighted the Congress is a party that embraces all sections of society and stands for unity and secularism.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president was speaking after welcoming senior Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Ashok Jagdale into the party fold.

Jagdale, a prominent leader from Dharashiv district in central Maharashtra, joined the Congress along with several office-bearers and supporters at a function held at the MPCC headquarters, Tilak Bhavan, in south Mumbai. The induction ceremony was attended by former state minister and Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh, among others.

"The country has trust in the Congress ideology. Rahul Gandhi's fight for people's issues and the growing support from grassroots leaders across the state indicated renewed confidence in the party's leadership and direction. The Congress will see better days in the state," Sapkal emphasised.

Jagdale's entry into the Congress comes ahead of a key state parliamentary board meeting to be chaired by Sapkal on Wednesday to finalise candidates for the December 2 polls to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayat polls.

The Congress and NCP (SP) are constituents of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Legislative Council leader Satej Patil, CWC member Balasaheb Thorat, former minister Amit Deshmukh, MLA Vishwajit Kadam, and other members of the board are expected to attend the meeting. PTI MR RSY