Congress implements its promises made during polls: Telangana Deputy CM

Ranchi, Nov 1 (PTI) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said Congress is the only party that can implement the promises made during elections.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of the party, Vikramarka said they had made a promise in Telangana to provide free bus rides for women, and that initiative is now being implemented.

"Congress is the only party that can implement the promises and assurances given at the time of elections," he told reporters at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport.

Vikramarka said they promised to provide a gas cylinder for Rs 500 and 200 units free electricity and they all are being implemented.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told reporters here that the PM's remark about the party was wrong.

"We are implementing our promises. The Prime Minister's statement is wrong. Actually, the government of India is not delivering what they promised," he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi said the Congress stands "badly exposed" in front of people for promising to them what the party knows it will never be able to deliver.

"The Congress party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people!", Modi said. PTI SAN MNB