Congress in charge of U'khand Kumari Selja visits state

Dehradun, Jan 15 (PTI) Newly appointed Congress in charge of Uttarakhand Congress Kumari Selja arrived here on Monday on her first visit to the state after assuming office.

Talking to reporters at the Jollygrant airport here, Selja said her goal was to take Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the state.

Party workers with garlands assembled at several points along the route taken by Selja's convoy from the airport to the party headquarters on Rajpur Road to greet her. Elaborate arrangements were made at the party office where Selja received a ceremonial welcome.

Selja, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Uttarakhand, told reporters that she was ready to take on the challenges that the state was facing and accused the ruling BJP of following a "divisive agenda".

Selja's biggest challenge is the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls where the Congress has to take on the BJP which has won all the five parliamentary seats in the state in the last two general elections. PTI ALM RHL