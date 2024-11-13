Congress in clutches of urban naxals, became puppet of people with divisive agenda: Nadda

Pune, Nov 13 (PTI) BJP chief J.P Nadda on Wednesday alleged that Congress was in the grip of "urban naxals" and became a puppet in the hands of elements working to divide India.

Advertisment

Addressing a poll rally at Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, Nadda accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi of slamming the brakes on developmental projects, asserting Mahayuti's commitment to take development projects forward.

"Congress is in the clutches of urban naxals. The Congress has become a puppet in the hands of those who want to break and divide the country. These people are colluding with those who talk about restoring Article 370. You are standing with those who have been dividing the country on the caste lines," alleged Nadda.

The Union Health Minister further accused the Congress government in Karnataka of attempting to wedge a south-north divide.

Advertisment

"One of their leaders, D K Suresh said that people from South India pay more taxes and that money is being spent on north (India). He went on to say that if the money paid in tax is not used for them, they will create a separate nation out of south India," he said.

Nadda said the Indian economy is globally recognised as a stable economy, thanks to the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

"The economy of the USA crumbled after the COVID crisis. Australia's economy is also on the downhill. Entire Europe as well as Japan are facing difficulties. China is also going through a crisis. The only thing is that they do not speak about the situation explicitly.

Advertisment

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) views the Indian economy as the only stable economy, the BJP president said, adding that the world acknowledges Indian economic policy as the stable policy. PTI SPK NSK