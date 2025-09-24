Congress in for embarrassment as community organisations rally behind LDF govt in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 (PTI) In a major embarrassment for Congress in Kerala ahead of the local body elections and the assembly poll in 2026, two prominent community organisations, the Nair Service Society (NSS) and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam have come out in support of the ruling LDF stance on the Sabarimala issue.

The NSS had earlier strongly opposed the Left government’s decision to implement the 2018 Supreme Court order allowing the entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple, in violation of its centuries-old custom. Moreover, the forward community outfit is also known for its stance in supporting the Congress in state politics, which has traditionally been dominated by the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF.

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, who has been following an ‘equidistant’ policy towards LDF and the opposition UDF, openly stated in multiple interviews that he trusts the government which had assured NSS that the age-old rituals in Sabarimala would be preserved.

While criticising the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for its ‘inaction’ after the Supreme Court verdict allowing women’s entry to the Sabarimala temple, he also blamed the Congress, saying it appears that the party does not want Hindu votes.

"The state government has assured us that the customs and rituals in Sabarimala will be preserved," he said.

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan said he welcomed the issue-based stand of the NSS.

"I don’t think that the NSS had consistently opposed all policies of the government. They had earlier welcomed the 10 per cent reservation for forward castes. This stand is also issue-based," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Natesan said the NSS position at this juncture will certainly help the ruling front in the coming local bodies and the assembly elections.

Reacting cautiously to the remarks of Sukumaran Nair, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told reporters that his party had not lost trust in the NSS. "The Congress and UDF always had cordial relations with the NSS," he said.

Asked if the party would try to convince the NSS on the Congress position, he said the grand old party "will reach out to the organisation at the appropriate time." Chennithala said before holding the global Ayyappa Sangamam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should have apologised to Ayyappa devotees for taking women to the temple using police force after the SC verdict. PTI MVG MVG KH