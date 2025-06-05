Congress in Karnataka 'insensitive, most corrupt': Kerala BJP chief

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday slammed the Congress in Karnataka, alleging that it was insensitive to the people's issues and was only interested in amassing wealth through corrupt means.

He claimed that an example of the insensitivity was the decision of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to compliment the police for its handling of the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy cricket stadium on Wednesday that resulted in 11 deaths and injuries to over 50 persons.

"When people are dying, their response is self-congratulatory praise. This is the true face of their politics," he alleged.

He also termed the Karnataka unit of the Congress as the "most incompetent and corrupt" of all the branches of the grand old party.

In the stampede during the IPL victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 4, 11 people died and 56 others were injured.