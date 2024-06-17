Congress in Kerala welcomes Priyanka Gandhi to Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 17 (PTI) Congress leader V D Satheesan on Monday welcomed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Wayanad and expressed confidence that she would secure a record winning margin in the high-range constituency in the upcoming bypoll.

"Rahul and the party are designating Priyanka, who is even more popular in dearest Wayanad," Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly said in a Facebook post.

She would become a darling of the entire state by securing a historic victory margin in the upcoming bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, he added.

The Congress state unit's reaction came soon after the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced in New Delhi that Rahul will keep the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and vacate the Wayanad seat from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest.

Rahul had won from Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies and he has to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results, which came out on June 4. PTI LGK SS