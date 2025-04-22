Congress, INDIA bloc misleading people, trying to disintegrate society: BJP's Rajasthan chief

Jaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) The BJP's Rajasthan unit chief Madan Rathore on Tuesday said the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc were trying to disintegrate society by misleading the country's people.

Rathore was addressing a workshop of the Waqf Reform Jan Jagran Abhiyan in Jaipur city.

He said an attempt was being made to break society, fester animosity among castes and create a class conflict.

He said, "The work of provoking society is being done by those in possession of Waqf properties. In such a situation, we all have to try to put the reality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act in front of society." According to a BJP statement, Rathore said the INDIA bloc was working for the Gandhi family.

Efforts are being made to help the Gandhi family prosper while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to make people of classes, including minorities, prosperous. PTI AG SZM SZM