Congress indulging in 'appeasement politics' ahead of Maha, Jharkhand polls, says BJP

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday alleged that the Congress party was conspiring with divisive elements in the Muslim community, sensing defeat in the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls.

In a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Prasad claimed that Congress and other INDIA bloc members were trying to appease the Muslims to get their votes.

"The BJP is very clear that the Congress party is conspiring with all the conservative, divisive elements in the Muslim community for the sake of votes, as they are apprehensive about their imminent defeat,” he said.

"PM Modi says 'Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge,' and they (Congress) are making fun of it and knocking on the doors of the Election Commission," he said.

The BJP MP also questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's stance on the Constitution and criticised his party's approach to religious reservations.

"They have a problem with unity and are conspiring with forces who want to break the country and are trying to take away the rights of the poor OBCs to give them to Muslims. BJP will oppose every attempt to strip the marginalised and backward OBCs of their rights," Prasad said.

The BJP had on Saturday claimed that the Maharashtra unit of Congress assured a Muslim body that it would take steps to fulfil its demand of a 10 per cent quota for the community in jobs and education.

Prasad said the BJP would like to ask the Congress and INDIA bloc whether the benefits given to Scheduled Castes will also be extended to the Muslims.

"It contradicts the principles of the Constitution, we will oppose it completely," he added.