Congress indulging in negative politics: BJP's Arun Singh

Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Friday targeted the Congress, alleging that the opposition party was indulging in destructive and negative politics that had already been rejected by the people.

Singh accused the Congress of spreading misinformation about the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) by claiming that the scheme was being shut down.

"Instead, a new law has been brought to address shortcomings in the existing scheme," he said.

He said the BJP-led NDA secured decisive mandates in assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi and Bihar due to the public's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-oriented politics.

Alleging rampant corruption during the Congress rule, Singh said irregularities in the execution of MGNREGA were common, including cases related to the digging and refilling of pits.

Under G RAM G (Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), which has replaced MGNREGA, Singh said rural labourers would get 125 days of employment instead of 100, unemployment allowance would be paid if work was not provided within 15 days, and accountability would be ensured.

He said these changes would improve the living standards of villagers and promote overall rural development.

"Congress leaders are deliberately spreading confusion to protect corrupt elements," he said.

Singh claimed that social audits under MGNREGA earlier were either not conducted properly or no action was taken, adding that corruption would not be tolerated under G RAM G.

Praising the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan, Singh said the double-engine government was taking consistent pro-people measures. He said competitive examinations in the state are now being conducted fairly, and results are being declared on time. PTI SDA RHL