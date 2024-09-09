Congress invites proposals for Indira Gandhi Award for National for 2022, 2023

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Congress on Monday invited recommendations for the Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration for the year 2022 and 2023.

This award was instituted in 1985 by the Indian National Congress in its centenary year. The award is for promoting national integration, understanding and fellowship amongst religious groups, communities, ethnic groups, cultures, languages and traditions of India and also to strengthen through thought and action nation's sense of solidarity, a statement issued by the party said.

The award is given on former prime minister later Indira Gandhi's martyrdom day on October 31. It carries a citation and a cash amount of Rs 10 lakh to be given either to a person or an institution for the outstanding contribution made to promote national integration.

Recipients of the award include the likes of Aruna Asaf Ali, Bharat Scouts & Guides, P N Haksar, M S Subbulakshmi, Rajiv Gandhi (posthumously), Indira Gandhi Centre for National Integration, A P J Abdul Kalam, Shankar Dayal Sharma (posthumously) and Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust, among others.

The prescribed proforma for recommendation of the award may be obtained from the AICC headquarters at 24, Akbar Road, and recommendation should reach latest by September 30, the statement said. PTI ASK ASK KSS KSS