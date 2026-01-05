Congress is 'anti-Ram', its leaders do not wear 'chandan tilak', says Tej Pratap Yadav

Patna, Jan 5 (PTI) Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) founder Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday alleged that Congress is "anti-Ram" and has "insulted Ram, Krishna, and Mahadev at every step".

Talking to reporters here, he said, "Giriraj ji is right. They are anti-Ram. They have insulted Ram, Krishna, and Mahadev at every step".

He was responding to a question on senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh's criticism of Congress's opposition to the renaming of MGNREGA as VB-G RAM G Act.

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday slammed the Congress for opposing the VB-G RAM G scheme, which replaced MGNREGA, alleging that the grand old party has a problem with the inclusion of Lord Ram's name in the initiative.

Yadav said, "Their (Congress) leaders do not wear chandan (sandalwood) tilak on their foreheads. One should wear that".

He asserted that people should respect all castes, communities, and religions since Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians are all brothers.

On the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Congress's chairperson of the Screening Committee for Assam, Yadav said, "Congratulations to Priyanka Gandhi on her new role. She is more capable than Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka looks like Indira Gandhi. She is Indira Gandhi".

The JJD founder also demanded punishment of Girdhari Lal Sahu, the husband of Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya, who made the controversial remark of buying women from Bihar for marriage to youth in his state.

"Janshakti Janata Dal strongly opposes this. We demand punishable action against people using such abusive language, especially against women of Bihar," he said.

He said that a mere apology is not enough in this case.

"Making such mistakes and then apologising is not enough. Who will they apologise to? Have the daughters of Bihar forgiven them?" Yadav asked.

Even if they were to apologise, they will have to come to Bihar and do that, he emphasised.

On the Bangladesh violence, Yadav said that it is up to the Central government to look into it and take action. PTI SUK RG