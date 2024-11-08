Congress is dividing country to gain power: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Jaipur, Nov 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday alleged the Congress is dividing the country to gain power, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has foiled their efforts.

Rathore targeted the opposition parties' coalition and the Congress on the issue of the proposal to restore Article 370 in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

He said this has exposed the dual character of the Congress leaders.

"Rahul Gandhi and his leaders have been continuously trying to break India for the last several years, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah foiled their efforts," the BJP leader said, according to a party statement.

Rathore said no matter how much effort the Congress and its alliance parties make to restore Article 370, but Prime Minister Modi has "buried" this section and this section is not going to come back now.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party leaders should clarify whether they are in favour of removing Article 370 or restoring it.

The Congress leaders should give a clarification to the people of the country, added Rathore. PTI AG AS AS