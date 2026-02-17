‘Congress is in the DMK alliance only’: Venugopal shuts down Tamil Nadu split talk

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday sought to shut down speculation about a possible break with the DMK in Tamil Nadu, with party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal saying the alliance will continue and that public remarks by “second-rung leaders” are only individual opinions.

Venugopal said the Congress will remain in alliance with the DMK, as it did during the Lok Sabha elections, and that all final decisions and terms will be decided by the party leadership.

He also said no party leader should comment publicly on the alliance, and that any decision on it will be taken solely by the leadership.

Venugopal’s statement came hours after NewsDrum reported that the Congress is unlikely to shift its allegiance in Tamil Nadu, despite a section of leaders stepping up pressure on the DMK and insisting on power-sharing as a pre-condition for continuing the alliance for the 2026 assembly elections.

Virudhunagar Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore had raised the pitch, asking for two ministerial berths for the Congress if the alliance returns to power in 2026, while also flagging that the party’s seat share had been reduced from 41 to 25.

Tagore and some leaders had argued that the Congress should explore a tie-up with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), claiming the party may get “respect” through power-sharing which the DMK has not offered so far.

However, NewsDrum had reported that Tagore appeared isolated within the Tamil Nadu Congress, with other senior leaders pitching for the continuation of DMK chief M.K. Stalin as chief minister after the elections.

The report also cited views within the state Congress that Vijay’s claims about TVK’s support base appear exaggerated, that his political strength remains untested, and that crowd turnout at rallies does not automatically translate into votes.

A section of leaders pointed to past examples of film stars not being able to convert popularity into electoral success, the report said.

It also noted that Tamil Nadu Congress chief K. Selvaperunthagai had criticised Tagore’s remarks and stressed that leaders must adhere to the high command’s directives on alliances.

The TNCC chief had also hinted at possible disciplinary action against Tagore, with the report noting that such action is also a pre-condition set by the DMK for resumption of seat-sharing talks with the Congress.

There was also speculation, the report said, that Tagore may have backing from the party’s central leadership, since he is seen as close to Congress leader K.C. Venugopal, and because Stalin and Rahul Gandhi are known to share a strong rapport.

Another section of the party, however, said Tagore’s assertion was only an assertion, arguing that the Congress remains dependent on the DMK both in Tamil Nadu and at the national level, where the party’s numbers from the state matter for the INDIA bloc.

Venugopal’s clarification on Tuesday effectively drew a line under the public debate for now, asserting that Congress remains with the DMK alliance and that alliance terms will be settled by the party leadership.