Congress is mother of corruption: Rajasthan CM

Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday dubbed the Congress party the "mother of corruption" which always keeps the interest of a family above the nation.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Sharma expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA winning all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, like in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

We are also winning significantly in West Bengal, Telangana, Odisha, and Maharashtra, he said.

"Congress is the mother of corruption. It is walking on the path of corruption. It always thinks about family's interests and not about the country," he said.

Responding to a query on Congress' poll manifesto, Sharma said the Grand Old Party plays caste politics and promotes regionalism.

"The party is stooping to the (issues like) skin colour. Its manifestos are good on paper, but it never tries to implement them," he alleged in an apparent reference to comments made by Sam Pitroda, former chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, on the skin colour of Indians.

People trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he implements promises, he said.

Speaking on Maharashtra's political scene, Sharma ruled out the BJP facing an electoral setback because it had allegedly engineered a split in two state parties- the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party.

"We will record a major victory in Maharashtra. What is left with Congress now? It only thinks about its family members, whereas BJP does what is good for the nation," he added.

The 'Mahayuti' of the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar are contesting the Lok Sabha election in alliance in Maharashtra.

When asked about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim that PM Modi will retire next September due to the "age bar" rule in BJP after turning 75 and make way for Amit Shah, Sharma said the AAP leader should worry about his party.

"He had joined hands with Anna Hazare to fight corruption. Now, he is mired in corruption and out on bail," the Rajasthan chief minister said.

He also rejected the allegations of the Opposition on the electoral bonds scheme (now-scrapped), saying, "The BJP doesn't do anything wrong. We always do fair work".

Of the total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, voting has been completed in 24 in the first three phases of elections.

Polling for 11 more seats will be held on May 13, and for the final and final phase covering 13 seats, including six in Mumbai, on May 20. PTI ND NSK