Congress is party of `lies and loot', says Jyotiraditya Scindia, talks about `velvety roads' of MP

Ashoknagar (MP), Nov 3 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday termed the Congress "a party of loot and lies", and said it always cries about empty treasury when it comes to ensuring development.

Campaigning in Mungaoli constituency ahead of the November 17 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the BJP leader claimed that after 2003 roads in the state became "velvety." “Congress always cries about empty coffers.... It used to say `Behen tijori khali hai' (sister, coffers are empty) while the BJP says `Behen tijori tumahri hai' (sister, coffers are yours),” he said, speaking at a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Brajendra Yadav.

The Congress is a party of "jhoot aur loot" (lies and loot), said Scindia, a former Congress leader who joined the BJP in 2020.

Before 2003, when the Congress ruled in Madhya Pradesh, there were only potholes and no roads, he said.

“But post 2003 (when the BJP came to power), five lakh km of roads were constructed and in the last 20 years velvety roads were constructed in the state,” Scindia said, adding that "the double engine government (government of the same party at the Centre and in the state) has changed the face and fate of Madhya Pradesh." He also spoke at public meetings in Guna and Shivpuri districts during the day.

In the 2018 assembly elections, people reposed faith in the Congress but both "bade bhai and chhote bhai" (elder brother and younger brother -- apparently referring to Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh) turned the Vallabh Bhawan (state secretariat) into a den of corruption, Scindia alleged.

As chief minister, Nath did not have time even for his own ministers and would say to them "chalo chalo" (move on), he claimed.

The BJP government never complained about shortage of funds and rolled out numerous welfare schemes for women including Ladli Behna, Ladli Laxmi, Kanya Vivah and Teerth Darshan, he said.

The "double engine government" changed the face of Mungaoli and made Bahadurgarh, which did not even have proper roads earlier, a tehsil as demanded by Yadav for ensuring its development, the Union minister said. PTI MAS KRK