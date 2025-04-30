Congress is with PM Modi in fight against terrorism: RS member Digvijaya Singh

Sehore (MP), Apr 30 (PTI) Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday asserted his party stands in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the government's fight against terrorism.

Talking to reporters here, he said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have come out on streets to denounce terrorism after the April 22 Pahalgam massacre.

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh said, "The Congress has always fought against terrorism. Our two former prime ministers (Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi) were martyred fighting terrorism. The Congress has never compromised on the issue. We have extended full authority to Prime Minister Modi to do whatever is right for the country." Pakistan has been backing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, but the people of the Union Territory have firmly opposed it, he noted.

"The people of Kashmir -- Hindus and Muslims together -- have opposed terrorism by protesting on streets and raising slogans against terrorists. They raised the slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' by holding the Indian flag, proving that 99 per cent of the people of J&K and Bharat are against terrorism," Singh maintained.

The Congress veteran emphasised that there should be strong protest against the cowardly incident in south Kashmir town of Pahalgam, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists last week.

"Pakistan is clearly involved in this (Pahalgam carnage). Pakistan's own minister has said they have been giving shelter to terrorists," he said.