Congress issues whip to its MPs in Lok Sabha for 3 days ahead of debate on Op Sindoor

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The Congress has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, mandating their presence in the House for three days starting Monday, with a debate set to take place on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

On the first day of the debate, Congress' Deputy Leader in the House Gaurav Gogoi is expected to lead the opposition party's charge, sources said.

The BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition are set to lock horns over the two issues steeped in national security and foreign policy imperatives.

The NDA and the opposition parties are expected to field their top guns during the discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Sources said Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will speak on the issues amid indications that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may make an intervention to convey his government's "robust" stand against terrorism.

After the first week of the Parliament's Monsoon session ended up in a virtual washout due to opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar and other issues, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on July 25 that the Opposition has agreed to the start of a discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The two sides have consented to a marathon 16-hour debate in each House, which invariably stretches longer in practice.