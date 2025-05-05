Congress, its allies acting like 'fifth column' against Indian armed forces, alleges BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday alleged that the Congress and its allies have become a "fifth column" working to lower the morale of armed forces after the Uttar Pradesh Congress president took a 'toy Rafale' jibe at the government over its response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi sought to draw a parallel between the Pakistani army and leaders of INDIA bloc, saying the former is bombarding the Indian armed forces from across the border by violating the ceasefire while opposition leaders are targeting them with their comments from within.

The ruling party's fresh attack on opposition parties, especially the Congress, came following Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajai Rai's taunting remarks for the alleged lack of action by the government against terrorists.

Rai showed a toy plane depicting Rafale fighter aircraft with lemon and chillies hanging from it and targeted the government for not putting them to use.

Trivedi noted that it is in a series of comments from opposition leaders aimed at demoralising the armed forces.

Citing past comments of a number of Congress leaders, he said while hardly any Pakistani leader is being quoted in the Indian media for any remarks against the Pakistani army, Indian politicians are being frequently cited in the neighbouring country for their criticism of the government and allegedly lowering the more of Indian armed forces.

The BJP leader said the Indian Army is much stronger than its Pakistani counterpart and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has showed a determined leadership, adding that Pakistan, however, scores over India when it comes to leaders speaking in once voice.

He mocked the Congress official stand of supporting the government in its action following the Pahalgam terror attack, likening it to Pakistan's pronouncement of supporting peace while promoting terrorism in India behind the scene.