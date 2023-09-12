Congress, its allies humiliating Hindus, but Sonia, Rahul silent: Union minister Thakur on Sanatan Dharma remarks

Bhopal, Sep 12 (PTI) Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday questioned the silence of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over the remarks on Sanatan Dharma made by leaders of the DMK, a constituent of the opposition INDIA alliance.

Advertisment

He accused the Congress and its allies of humiliating Hindus continuously over the past few days by comparing Sanatan Dharma with AIDS, dengue and malaria, and by seeking its eradication.

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who belongs to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), recently accused the Sanatan Hindu Dharma of promoting division and discrimination among people and called for its eradication. Another DMK leader A Raja likened Sanatan Dharma to leprosy and HIV. The remarks by both the leaders kicked up a political row.

"Congress and its allies call Sanatan Dharma AIDS, dengue and Malaria for votes. Congress raised question marks over the existence of Lord Ram and termed him imaginary. Congress and its allies say that Sanatan Dharma has to be eradicated from the roots," Thakur said.

Advertisment

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting was addressing a public rally as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Barwani district.

The Congress leaders will approach voters, terming themselves as devotees of Lord Shiva, Devi, Hanuman and Krishna, but truth is that this party and its allies want to eradicate Hindus, he said.

"Congress and its allies have been working to humiliate Hindus continuously for the past 10 days. They are insulting the Constitution of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, which says that everyone will have equal rights. No one will criticise or insult any other religion…But Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are sitting silent," Thakur alleged.

Advertisment

They are doing this to win elections and to eliminate Sanatan Dharma, he said, adding, "But for us, the Constitution and Sanatan Dharma are top priority." The ongoing expansion and renovation of several temples, including the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya has left the Congress upset, the BJP leader claimed.

"Mughals and British rulers came and went away, but Sanatan Dharma stayed. It was there, it is still here and will continue to stay forever," he said.

In the last five years, 29,000 crimes against women took place in Rajasthan (ruled by Congress), but the Madhya Pradesh government gave respect to women by introducing the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, he added.

Advertisment

"Did Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi visit Rajasthan whenever incidents of crime against women occurred there?" Thakur asked.

The Union minister said that Congress leaders go abroad and spread lies and misconceptions about India and humiliate the country.

In his address, Madhya Pradesh BJP president V D Sharma alleged that rampant corruption prevailed in the previous Congress government.

The "double engine' government under the leadership of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is committed for all-round development of the state, he said. PTI ADU MAS NP