Congress, IUML support minority communal extremism: CPI(M) gen secy M A Baby

Kochi, Nov 20 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby has said that both the Congress and its ally the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have encouraged "minority communal extremism" in Kerala throughout history.

Baby, while speaking at the inauguration of an LDF election convention in connection with the Kochi Corporation on Wednesday, alleged that the minority communal extremism was another version of the RSS.

He further alleged that such minority communal activities were strengthened in some parts of the state with the support of the Congress and IUML. Baby alleged that RSS is in favour of such activities as it justifies their "extremist" actions.

"But, the CPI(M) and the LDF are opposed to all kinds of communal activities and forces. They work for secularism and maintaining communal harmony in society," he contended.

Therefore, the upcoming local body elections are a political struggle against all kinds of communal and divisive tendencies and activities, he added.

The local body polls are scheduled to be held in the state in two phases on December 9 and 11. PTI HMP ADB