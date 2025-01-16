Congress' 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Sanvidhan' rally in Karnataka's Belagavi on Jan 21

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Congress' 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Sanvidhan' rally in Karnataka's Belagavi, which was not held last month due to the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will now be held on January 21.

Also, the culmination public rally of the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Sanvidhan Abhiyan' is scheduled for January 27 at Dr. Ambedkar Nagar in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh.

The rally in Mhow will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution and the founding of India's republic as well as the purported attack on the legacy of Babasaheb Ambedkar by the ruling regime, a party circular said.

Following Singh's demise on December 26, the Congress had announced that all party official programmes, including its foundation day celebrations, will be cancelled for seven days as a mark of respect.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the age of 92.

He had died as the Congress party concluded its Congress Working Committee meeting at Belagavi, Karnataka, marking the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi assuming the presidency of the party at the Belgaum session in 1924.

A public rally was scheduled for the next day but was cancelled. PTI ASK DV DV