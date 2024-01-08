Congress' Jansandesh Yatra to begin Jan 17, cover all 10 LS segments in Haryana: Selja

Hisar, Jan 8 (PTI) Congress general secretary Kumari Selja on Monday said the party's Jansandesh Yatra in the state, which will cover all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies, will begin from here on January 17.

The yatra ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May will start from the new vegetable market in Hisar. After covering the Lok Sabha constituency on January 17 and 18, it will enter Bhiwani, she said.

Addressing a press conference here, Selja, the former state president of Haryana Congress, said the message of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge will be taken to every house in the state through the yatra.

The yatra will strengthen the Congress in the 10 parliamentary constituencies in Haryana and ensure its victory, she said.

People are angry with the BJP due to the party's "anti-people" policies, Selja claimed.

"During the Jansandesh Yatra, information about the welfare schemes of the Congress will be given while the anti-people policies of the BJP will be exposed," she said.

Replying to a question, she said, "The role of the opposition is to keep the government alert but the BJP is busy destroying democracy".

She also said that the Congress will hold 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi from Manipur to Mumbai -- from east to west of India in 67 days -- beginning January 14.

Earlier, Gandhi had taken out the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from "Kashmir to Kanyakumari", Selja said.

Selja said there are several issues like unemployment and inflation in the country "but the present government is trying to confuse the people".

The former Union minister also alleged that the government is taking unfair advantage of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate to suppress the voice of the opposition leaders.

"The leader who joins the BJP out of fear is suddenly proven clean," she alleged. PTI COR SUN RHL