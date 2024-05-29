Congress, JMM consider tribals as 'vote bank': Sai

Sahibganj, May 29 (PTI) Accusing the Congress and JMM of considering tribals as just a "vote bank", Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday claimed that no development work was done for them in Jharkhand.

Addressing an election rally in Sahibganj district, he alleged Congress and JMM were "partners in corruption" and all they did was loot people's money.

"The Congress and JMM have used tribals as a vote bank only. No development work was done for them," Sai alleged.

He said it was during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure as the prime minister that a separate Tribal Affairs Ministry was set up at the Centre.

"Had the Congress really wanted development of tribals, it could have created the ministry much before," he added.

Maintaining that the BJP has honoured the community, he said, "We, tribals, are proud that a tribal daughter has been made the president of the country." Alleging that the state's ruling coalition was involved in corruption, Sai claimed that former CM Hemant Soren was behind bars because of it.

"Also, Rs 37 crore in cash was recovered from the house of a domestic help of a Congress minister's PA, and Rs 351 crore in cash was found in houses linked to a Congress MP," he said.

"This money could have been used for building roads, strengthening power infrastructure or providing drinking water, but instead, it was looted by them for their comfort," he said.

Sai claimed that the BJP was winning all 11 seats in Chhattisgarh and 14 seats in Jharkhand to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for a third time.

"The PM in his second term built the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which was pending for 500 years, abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, and brought India's economy from 11th place to fifth place. The PM's dream is to make India the world's third-largest economy in the next five years," he said. PTI SAN SAN SOM