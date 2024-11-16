Congress, JMM want to divide country on basis of caste, creed: Shivraj

Ranchi, Nov 16 (PTI) Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday alleged that the Congress and the JMM want to divide the country on the basis of caste and creed.

Advertisment

He claimed that infiltrators were posing a grave threat to Jharkhand and its people but the JMM-led alliance government was "patronising" them.

"The Congress and the JMM want to divide the country on the basis of caste and creed. Earlier, the Congress divided the country into two parts and now it wants more division within the country on the basis of caste and creed. Don't get divided. If we remain united, we will be safe. If we stay united, we will move forward," Chouhan said while addressing multiple election rallies in Jharkhand.

Accusing the JMM-led alliance of "patronising" infiltrators, he alleged, "Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir says they would provide gas cylinders to infiltrators at Rs 450. Are infiltrators son-in-laws of the Congress and JMM? The infiltrators are marrying our daughters and grabbing their lands. If the BJP is voted to power, infiltrators will be driven out from the state." He alleged that law and order is in shambles in Jharkhand.

Advertisment

"Women are not safe here and they are being insulted every day. Murder, abduction and crime against women are on rise. Kalpana Soren should reply how many daughters have been murdered. As soon as the BJP government is formed, crime will be curbed in Jharkhand," he added. PTI SAN SAN ACD